H-E-B, Favor offering free beer, wine delivery through Labor Day

SAN ANTONIO - Officials with Texas' go-to grocer announced a partnership with delivery company Favor that will allow San Antonians to get beer and wine from H-E-B delivered to them within the hour.

According to a news release, Favor will roll out its beer and wine delivery service on Friday in a total of 30 cities, including San Antonio, New Braunfels, Houston, Austin and Corpus Christi. The two companies are offering free beer and wine delivery through Labor Day.

Beer and wine delivery in San Antonio will be available 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday. Delivery in New Braunfels will be available 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday.

H-E-B is the largest craft beer and wine retailer in Texas. Patrons can take advantage of H-E-B's expansive beer and wine selection and have their alcohol delivered with no order minimum; however orders will require a $2 minimum runner tip.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.