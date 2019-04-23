H-E-B steps up to keep alive tradition of free coffee after Spurs' playoff wins

SAN ANTONIO - Texas' favorite grocery store is stepping up to keep alive the tradition of free coffee after Spurs' playoff wins.
H-E-B officials announced Tuesday it would offer customers a free cup of coffee the day after a Spurs playoff win.
People can cash in on the promotion from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. at San Antonio-area H-E-B stores and convenience stores that offer coffee by the cup.
The freebie is effective immediately and no purchase is necessary.
The Spurs are currently tied 2-2 on the series against the Nuggets.
Below is a list of locations offering the deal:
Lytle H-E-B Plus!
19337 McDonald St., Lytle
Floresville H-E-B
925 10th Street, Floresville
McCreless H-E-B Plus!
4100 South New Braunfels Ave., San Antonio
New Braunfels Hwy 46 H-E-B
1655 Highway 46 West, New Braunfels
Zarzamora and Military H‑E‑B Plus!
6818 South Zarzamora, San Antonio
Potranco & 1604 H-E-B Plus!
10718 Potranco, San Antonio
Main Street H-E-B
300 Main, Kerrville
Alon Market H-E-B
8503 NW Military Hwy, San Antonio
Blanco & West Ave. H-E-B
11551 West Ave., San Antonio
New Braunfels & Houston H-E-B
415 N. New Braunfels, San Antonio
Grissom & Tezel H-E-B
9255 FM 471 West, San Antonio
Marketplace H-E-B
5601 Bandera Road, San Antonio
Foster Rd. H-E-B
6580 FM 78, San Antonio
Oak Park H-E-B
1955 Nacogdoches, San Antonio
Olmos Park H-E-B
300 Olmos Dr., San Antonio
Thousand Oaks H-E-B
2929 Thousand Oaks, San Antonio
Pleasanton H-E-B
219 W. Oaklawn, Pleasanton
Schertz H-E-B Plus!
17460 IH 35 North, Schertz
Military & Goliad H-E-B
3323 SE Military Dr., San Antonio
Blanco & 1604 H-E-B Plus!
1150 NW Loop 1604 W, San Antonio
Kitty Hawk H-E-B
910 Kitty Hawk, Universal City
Deco District H-E-B
2118 Fredericksburg Rd, San Antonio
Fredericksburg H-E-B
407 South Adams, Fredericksburg
Leon Springs H-E-B
24165 W IH 10, San Antonio
Lincoln Heights H-E-B
999 East Basse Rd, Suite 150, San Antonio
Nacogdoches & Thousand Oaks H‑E‑B
12018 Perrin Beitel, San Antonio
La Vernia H-E-B
14414 US Hwy 87 West, La Vernia
Marbach & 410 H-E-B
8219 Marbach, San Antonio
Babcock H-E-B
5910 Babcock Rd, San Antonio
Boerne H-E-B Plus!
420 W. Bandera Rd, Boerne
Bulverde H-E-B Plus!
20725 Hwy 46 West, Spring Branch
Bandera & 1604 H-E-B Plus!
9238 North Loop 1604 West, San Antonio
Market at Stone Oak
23635 Wilderness Oaks, San Antonio
Valley Hi H-E-B
368 Valley Hi Drive, San Antonio
New Braunfels H-E-B Plus!
2965 IH 35 North, New Braunfels
Nogalitos H-E-B
1601 Nogalitos St., San Antonio
Seguin H-E-B
1368 E Court, Seguin
Bulverde & 1604 H-E-B
17238 Bulverde Road, San Antonio
Alamo Ranch H-E-B
12125 Alamo Ranch Pkwy., San Antonio
Convenience Stores
Floresville H-E-B
909 10th Street, Floresville
Zarzamora H‑E‑B
7004 S. Zarzamora, San Antonio
S.W. Military H‑E‑B
735 S.W. Military, San Antonio
Lytle H-E-B
19561 S FM 2790 W, Suite 1, Lytle
Bandera H‑E‑B
11652 Bandera Rd, San Antonio
Bulverde & 1604 H‑E‑B
17439 Classen Road, San Antonio
