H-E-B steps up to keep alive tradition of free coffee after Spurs' playoff wins

SAN ANTONIO - Texas' favorite grocery store is stepping up to keep alive the tradition of free coffee after Spurs' playoff wins.

H-E-B officials announced Tuesday it would offer customers a free cup of coffee the day after a Spurs playoff win.

People can cash in on the promotion from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. at San Antonio-area H-E-B stores and convenience stores that offer coffee by the cup.

The freebie is effective immediately and no purchase is necessary.

The Spurs are currently tied 2-2 on the series against the Nuggets.

Below is a list of locations offering the deal:

Lytle H-E-B Plus!

19337 McDonald St., Lytle

Floresville H-E-B

925 10th Street, Floresville



McCreless H-E-B Plus!

4100 South New Braunfels Ave., San Antonio

New Braunfels Hwy 46 H-E-B

1655 Highway 46 West, New Braunfels

Zarzamora and Military H‑E‑B Plus!

6818 South Zarzamora, San Antonio

Potranco & 1604 H-E-B Plus!

10718 Potranco, San Antonio

Main Street H-E-B

300 Main, Kerrville

Alon Market H-E-B

8503 NW Military Hwy, San Antonio

Blanco & West Ave. H-E-B

11551 West Ave., San Antonio

New Braunfels & Houston H-E-B

415 N. New Braunfels, San Antonio

Grissom & Tezel H-E-B

9255 FM 471 West, San Antonio

Marketplace H-E-B

5601 Bandera Road, San Antonio

Foster Rd. H-E-B

6580 FM 78, San Antonio

Oak Park H-E-B

1955 Nacogdoches, San Antonio

Olmos Park H-E-B

300 Olmos Dr., San Antonio

Thousand Oaks H-E-B

2929 Thousand Oaks, San Antonio

Pleasanton H-E-B

219 W. Oaklawn, Pleasanton

Schertz H-E-B Plus!

17460 IH 35 North, Schertz

Military & Goliad H-E-B

3323 SE Military Dr., San Antonio

Blanco & 1604 H-E-B Plus!

1150 NW Loop 1604 W, San Antonio

Kitty Hawk H-E-B

910 Kitty Hawk, Universal City

Deco District H-E-B

2118 Fredericksburg Rd, San Antonio

Fredericksburg H-E-B

407 South Adams, Fredericksburg

Leon Springs H-E-B

24165 W IH 10, San Antonio

Lincoln Heights H-E-B

999 East Basse Rd, Suite 150, San Antonio

Nacogdoches & Thousand Oaks H‑E‑B

12018 Perrin Beitel, San Antonio

La Vernia H-E-B

14414 US Hwy 87 West, La Vernia

Marbach & 410 H-E-B

8219 Marbach, San Antonio

Babcock H-E-B

5910 Babcock Rd, San Antonio

Boerne H-E-B Plus!

420 W. Bandera Rd, Boerne

Bulverde H-E-B Plus!

20725 Hwy 46 West, Spring Branch

Bandera & 1604 H-E-B Plus!

9238 North Loop 1604 West, San Antonio

Market at Stone Oak

23635 Wilderness Oaks, San Antonio

Valley Hi H-E-B

368 Valley Hi Drive, San Antonio

New Braunfels H-E-B Plus!

2965 IH 35 North, New Braunfels

Nogalitos H-E-B

1601 Nogalitos St., San Antonio

Seguin H-E-B

1368 E Court, Seguin

Bulverde & 1604 H-E-B

17238 Bulverde Road, San Antonio

Alamo Ranch H-E-B

12125 Alamo Ranch Pkwy., San Antonio

Convenience Stores

Floresville H-E-B

909 10th Street, Floresville

Zarzamora H‑E‑B

7004 S. Zarzamora, San Antonio

S.W. Military H‑E‑B

735 S.W. Military, San Antonio

Lytle H-E-B

19561 S FM 2790 W, Suite 1, Lytle

Bandera H‑E‑B

11652 Bandera Rd, San Antonio

Bulverde & 1604 H‑E‑B

17439 Classen Road, San Antonio

