SAN ANTONIO - H-E-B is just one of many local businesses who will shutter their doors in observance of Easter Sunday.

Here's a list of who's closed and who's open on Easter Sunday:

Businesses closed on Easter:

H-E-B

Target

Sam's Club

Businesses open on Easter:

Walmart

Trader Joe's

Whole Foods

CVS

Walgreens

Starbucks

