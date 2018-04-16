Half dozen cars broken into in NE Side neighborhood, 1 suspect in custody

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are investigating after a half dozen cars on the Northeast Side were broken into overnight.

The break-ins were reported in a neighborhood located off of Nocogdoches Road and Loop 410.

According to police, a resident who lives near Lindenwood Drive and Laburnum Drive said late last night he was looking outside his window when he noticed an unusual car. That's when, the resident said, he got dressed and grabbed his gun right before calling police.

When officers arrived at the scene the resident pointed out a man who was located in an alley near the area. Police said they found the suspect and took him into custody.

The resident however said he saw two suspects, one of whom had a gun while also noticing that his vehicle was broken into.

Upon looking inside his vehicle he found a gun inside his car, police said.

Another woman who lives nearby said someone also got into her vehicle, which happened to be unlocked and stole her purse and some work papers. Police recovered everything in that instance except for a credit card.

