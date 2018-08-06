CAPTURED: Handcuffed man who escaped Bexar County Courthouse back in custody

SAN ANTONIO - Updated at noon:

Sergio Jurado is back in custody, officials said.

Original story:

A man who was in custody of the Bexar County Sheriff's Office slipped out of the Bexar County Courthouse in handcuffs on Monday morning, officials said.

BCSO is searching for Sergio Jurado, 27, who was wearing a blue polo shirt and blue jeans when he escaped.

KSAT 12 News court reporter Paul Venema confirmed that Jurado showed up late for a court hearing, where he was being ordered into custody after a trial setting. Jurado was handcuffed, and at some point, he disappeared.

He is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has dark hair.

Anyone with information on Jurado is asked to call law enforcement.

Refresh this page for updates and watch KSAT 12 News at Noon for a live report.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.