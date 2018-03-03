Hangar 9 celebrates 100th birthday as oldest wooden aircraft hangar

SAN ANTONIO - Hangar 9, the oldest wooden aircraft hanger standing in its original location, is celebrating its 100th birthday on Saturday.

To celebrate, Brooks, the group that completed a $2.8 million restoration effort on the hangar in 2017, is putting on a nine-minute fireworks display along with a private reception.

Hangar 9 was built in 1918, making it a one-of-a-kind that is still standing. The space has been converted into a reception hall for quinceañeras, business functions, galas and other special events.

It previously served as an "aviation, aerospace and aeromedical museum and was formerly dedicated to San Antonio native and NASA astronaut Edward H. White II," according to the Brooks website.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.