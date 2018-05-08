Happy Earth Garden delivers farm-fresh produce straight to your door

SAN ANTONIO - Five years ago, Chip Thompson quit his job as an accountant to do what he is passionate about: grow local fresh produce.

Fast-forward to 2018 and he has Happy Earth Garden, an 11-acre farm dedicated to keeping locals eating fresh and educating them about where their produce is coming from.

Thompson said it’s one of the only local farms to his knowledge that sends out fresh boxes of its daily harvest to customers.

Thompson said as they finish harvesting their last bit of leafy greens, carrots, beets and radishes, the next harvest will include ripened green beans, onions, tomatoes, egg plants, squash and cucumbers in the coming weeks.

The garden is completely organic, meaning they must find creative ways to keep the Texas pests away.

Thompson said they have found their big enemy -- cucumber beetles -- don’t like radishes and onions, so they plant lots of those around crops that need protection.

So how does the box system work?

Customers become members of Happy Earth Garden for a certain number of weeks, each day getting a box of that day's harvest.

Thompson said it’s a great benefit to the farmers because they get paid in advance and members get daily fresh produce.

Happy Earth Garden has six box drop-off locations around San Antonio and one in Boerne.

To check out how it works or to visit the farm, which is located just outside of Loop 1604, visit their website.

