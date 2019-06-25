Harlandale School District to implement pay raise to all employees in the district

SAN ANTONIO - The Harlandale ISD school board has approved the implementation of pay raises.

The Harlandale Independent School District is joining several other Bexar County school districts in providing pay raises to teachers and librarians.

All teachers and librarians will receive a pay raise depending on their current salary.

Employees who have worked 0-4 years will receive a 4% increase, and those with 6-15 years will get a 5% pay increase.

Any teacher or librarian working in the district for 16 years or more will receive a pay increase of 6%.

All other employees will still get at least a 4% pay raise, based on the midpoint of their pay grade.

