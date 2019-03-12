Harassment, possible drug activity worries elderly, disabled residents at SAHA apartments

SAN ANTONIO - The Springview Manor complex on the East Side houses the elderly and disabled, a vulnerable group of people who say they've seen a troublesome trend.

Residents living at the San Antonio Housing Authority property said they've seen loitering, harassment and drug activity in recent months, and it's made them afraid to go outside at night.

"This was a nice community, a very nice community, very well kept, very safe. It's not that anymore," said Pastor Kirven Jackson, whose mother lives at the complex.

Jackson's mother has lived at Springview Manor for about five years and said that in the last six months, things have tumbled downhill.

"People who are on drugs or other things are knocking on her door at one or two in the morning asking her for money," Jackson said.

He said about two months ago, in the middle of the night, someone broke the glass door in front of his mother's apartment, trying to get inside. Since then, he has been by daily to check on her.

"I don't even answer the door," said Dorothy Moore, who lives across the courtyard from Jackson's mother.

Moore said she is worried by the people roaming around at night who don't live at the complex.

Since the beginning of 2018, San Antonio police have been called to the apartments 16 times. Ten of those calls were listed for crimes or disturbances. Three other calls are more generic, listed simply as emergencies.

"Last night we came here, I had to call the police because this entire parking lot -- you could see everybody sitting on their cars drinking, smoking, loud music," Jackson said.

In a statement sent to KSAT on Monday, SAHA said it is aware of the issues, saying: "The agency received a surge of resident concerns, mainly involving possible narcotics activity on or near the property. SAHA refers any narcotics-related inquiries to SAPD, and SAHA officers patrol the property throughout the day to ensure resident safety."

"We've never seen the SAHA officers out here," Jackson said. "I don't even know what a SAHA officer's car looks like."

Jackson wants to see a more visible response so he knows his mother is safe.

SAHA continued reassuring those families in its statement, saying: "We encourage residents to report any suspicious activity with SAPD as soon as possible. We are grateful for the residents proactive efforts to notify SAHA and SAPD of these concerns."

