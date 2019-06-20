Haunted Texas hotel offering overnight stays as B&B

The 169-year-old historic, haunted Magnolia Hotel in Seguin is offering overnight stays as a bed-and-breakfast.

Owners Jim and Erin Ghedi have been working to restore the hotel to its former glory for several years.

"Up to four guests will be able to enjoy a private self-serve bed and breakfast that consists of a 2-bedroom suite. The suite will include one king-size bed -- John Doe’s Room, one queen-size bed -- Amelia’s Room, a living room -- JJ’s Room, full bathroom with a walk-in shower, and a non-cooking kitchen," Erin said.

Ameila and JJ are two of the 13 ghosts that still reside in the hotel which has been featured on numerous national cable and local TV shows like "The Daytripper," "Texas Expedition," "Ghost Adventures," "Nick Groff Tour," "Ghost Brothers," "Paranormal Caught on Camera," "PBS Strange Town" and others.

Magnolia Hotel has also graced the pages of prominent magazines Texas Highways, Country Living, Texas Travel Magazine, True West and Cowboys and Indians.

The bed-and-breakfast will be open for reservations starting Aug. 12. You can make reservations here on that day.

"We picked this day because it is the day that Texas Ranger James Campbell, who was the original owner of the Magnolia Hotel, co-founded the city of Seguin. It is Seguin's official birthday," Erin said.

Anyone interested in touring the Magnolia Hotel can do so on July 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. during a free open house.

Guided ghost tours are also offered throughout the year. Click here to book your reservation for a tour.