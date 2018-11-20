Have a dog or cat on your wish list? ACS offers Black 'Furday' deals

If you or a loved one has a pet on their wish list, Animal Care Services is offering some Black "Furday" deals.

From now through Sunday, people can adopt a dog for $15 or a cat for $5. The price includes sterilization, vaccinations, de-wormer and a lifetime registered microchip.

You can search adoptable pets online, but adoption is on a first-come, first-served basis. ACS urges people to make an informed decision before deciding to adopt a pet. There are adoption counselors available to help.

ACS is located at 4710 State Highway 151.

Adoption event hours:

Wednesday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday: Closed for Thanksgiving Day

Friday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.