Have documents to shred? Free shred opportunities coming up

SAN ANTONIO - Between spring cleaning and tax season, it's likely also shred season for many people.
If you have lots of documents to shred, it can get expensive, but there are several opportunities over the next month for free document shredding.
Office Depot and OfficeMax stores have a coupon that will let you shred up to 5 pounds free. The offer is valid through April 27. You will need to show an online coupon, which you can get by clicking here.
Frost financial centers are also hosting several free shred day events. The events are open to customers and the general public.
Here are the details on those events:
• Saturday, April 13, 9:30 a.m. to noon
Boerne Financial Center
1300 S. Main St.
Boerne, Texas 78006
• Saturday, April 17, 1-4 p.m.
281 North Financial Center
16500 San Pedro
San Antonio, Texas 78232
• Friday, April 19, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Colonnade Financial Center
10215 Wurzbach Parkway
San Antonio, Texas 78230
• Friday, May 3, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Vista View
12607 Blanco Rd.
San Antonio, Texas 78216
• Wednesday, May 8, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Southwest Military Financial Center
2703 S.W. Military Drive
San Antonio, Texas 78224
