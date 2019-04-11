Have documents to shred? Free shred opportunities coming up

SAN ANTONIO - Between spring cleaning and tax season, it's likely also shred season for many people.

If you have lots of documents to shred, it can get expensive, but there are several opportunities over the next month for free document shredding.

Office Depot and OfficeMax stores have a coupon that will let you shred up to 5 pounds free. The offer is valid through April 27. You will need to show an online coupon, which you can get by clicking here.

Frost financial centers are also hosting several free shred day events. The events are open to customers and the general public.

Here are the details on those events:

• Saturday, April 13, 9:30 a.m. to noon

Boerne Financial Center

1300 S. Main St.

Boerne, Texas 78006

• Saturday, April 17, 1-4 p.m.

281 North Financial Center

16500 San Pedro

San Antonio, Texas 78232

• Friday, April 19, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Colonnade Financial Center

10215 Wurzbach Parkway

San Antonio, Texas 78230

• Friday, May 3, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Vista View

12607 Blanco Rd.

San Antonio, Texas 78216

• Wednesday, May 8, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Southwest Military Financial Center

2703 S.W. Military Drive

San Antonio, Texas 78224

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.