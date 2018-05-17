Have you seen ‘Quackie Chan?' Goose appears to have dart in wing

BOERNE - Have you seen “Quackie Chan?” That’s the question city officials and Boerne Animal Care Services is asking the community after the elusive goose was seen with an apparent dart in its wing.

On its official Facebook page, the city of Boerne said it has received few calls regarding the bird that appears to have some sort of dart in its wing.

The bird, identified by a follower as an Egyptian goose, was last seen at River Road Park in Boerne.

Another Facebook follower said the species is known to hang out near the Theissen Bridge in the evenings, while another person said she saw Quackie Chan on her morning run, coincidentally by the city’s duck statue.

Officials said Boerne Animal Care Services is looking to bring in Quackie to remove the dart and release him back to the park.

Anyone who sees Quackie Chan or any other waterfowl in distress is asked to not approach them but rather contact Boerne Animal Care Services at 830-249-2456.

