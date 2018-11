CIBOLO, Texas - Cibolo police are asking for your help to identify two people involved in a tire slashing incident at a home on Hinge Iron.

The incident, which was caught on surveillance video, happened at a neighborhood off FM 1103 on Nov. 13

If you recognize either person or know anything about the incident, you're asked to call the Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers hotline at 877-403-8477.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.