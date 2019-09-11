Have you seen this car burglary suspect? Neighbors say he's armed

SAN ANTONIO - A spate of car burglaries has a West Side neighborhood in fear now that they say the person they believe is behind the crimes is armed.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office has asked the public to look out for a man who's been caught on multiple cameras at the Amhurst subdivision near Loop 1604 and Potranco Road.

One resident said he just became a victim. He said the thief stole his wife's purse Monday night, and it had a gun inside.

"This is basically what he does. (He) goes up and down the street, just pulling door handles and then moseying off like nothing," said Jason Coldeway, pointing to surveillance video his neighbor sent him through the Nextdoor app.

Coldeway then swiped through pictures and video from his neighbor of a man the Sheriff's Office and Coldeway's community believe is responsible for a rash of recent car burglaries.

"You can kind of see the facial hair, reflectors on his pants," he said. "The video and pictures from before and the pictures last night, it's exactly the same. It's the same guy."

Coldeway's family became victims Monday night because of a couple of mistakes they say they don't plan to make again.

"My son forgot his athletics clothes in the car that needed to be washed, so he goes outside after we had already locked everything up and (he) just forgot to hit the lock button," Coldeway said.

He said his wife accidentally left her purse in the car while unloading it after a trip.

"I got her a mini pistol to carry, so if worse comes to worst, she can protect herself and the kids. Unfortunately, in this case, she had her pistol in there, credit cards, Social Security card, ID, all kinds of stuff," he said.

The family canceled the cards, which are now the least of their worries.

"The scariest is: Now the guy who's been hitting all these cars has the potential — well, he's armed now," Coldeway said. "It's got a little bit of fear in my son now."

Neighbors are working together and sharing information, making reports to law enforcement agencies and sending their pictures and videos to KSAT so the public can get a look at the man and possibly identify him.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said it is working on leads and tips, trying to catch this suspect. Investigators are asking for any surveillance footage to be submitted to BCSOTIPS@bexar.org.

BCSO is also reminding people about the #9pmRoutine, which is a reminder to check and make sure all vehicle doors and windows are locked.

