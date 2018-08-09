Have your say on the proposed city budget in-person

SAN ANTONIO - Nearly 8,000 San Antonio residents helped shape the $2.8 billion proposed city budget through the fourth annual #SASpeakUp campaign.

Now, city officials invite residents to share their feedback and ideas for the proposed budget in-person at any of seven upcoming 2018 SASpeakUp Community Days.

Due to the success of last year's first ever all-Spanish Feria de la Ciudad, which was the highest-attended event in city budget history, the city has added an additional presentation to be held entirely in Spanish.

To better serve families, the Community Days scheduled for Aug. 25 at Woodlawn Lake Park and Sept. 1 at Pearsall Park will be held adjacent to the playgrounds. The events will also feature free breakfast tacos, Fitness in the Park classes, giveaways, activities for children and families and special mascot appearances, including the Spurs Coyote on Aug. 25.

An event at Cherrity Bar for Aug. 28 is tailored to young professionals, and will feature live local music, original San Antonio-themed cocktails, refreshments and special guest hostess Stephanie Guerra of PuroPinche.com.

Following is the 2018 SASpeakUp Community Days schedule:

Date Time Facility Name Location Aug. 16 5:30-8 p.m. Morgan's Wonderland 5223 David Edwards Dr. Aug. 20 5:30-8 p.m. Hardberger Park Urban Ecology Center 8400 NW Military Highway Aug. 21 5:30-8 p.m. Palo Alto College Student Center (Spanish) 1400 W. Villaret Blvd. Aug. 25 9-11 a.m. Woodlawn Lake Park 1103 Cincinnati Ave. Aug. 28 5:30-8 p.m. Cherrity Bar 302 Montana Street Aug. 30 5:30-8 p.m. Texas A&M University-SA-Vista Room One University Way Sept. 1 9-11 a.m. Pearsall Park (Spanish) 4838 Old Pearsall Rd.

Throughout the next month, city departments will present their budgets to council members at several work sessions.

City staff will make adjustments to the proposed budget based on feedback from Council and input collected from the community through SASpeakUp.

City Council will vote to adopt the FY2019 Operating and Capital Budget on Sept. 13.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.