Hawaii looks to ban coral-damaging sunscreens

Hawaii lawmakers are considering a ban on sunscreens that contain two ingredients that are considered harmful to the environment.

Senate Bill 2571 would ban the sale of sunscreens with oxybenzone and octynoxate. It's believed that those chemicals damage coral reefs and marine life.

"More and more people realize, as you go home and shower the water is getting treated and put out into the ocean. So, really it's damaging our corals no matter whether you're wearing it on land or at the beach," Sen. Laura Thielen (D) told KHON2 news.

Some opponents of the bill are concerned that if it passes, skin cancer rates will go up due to people not wearing sunblock.

Hawaii legislators are expected to vote on the measure on Tuesday. If it passes, it would go in effect in 2021.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.