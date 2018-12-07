'He took all my money': Arrest documents reveal new details in murder of SA sports agent

SAN ANTONIO - The murder suspect accused of gunning down San Antonio sports agent LaPoe Smith Jr. was upset because he lost all his money to Smith in a game of dice, an arrest affidavit revealed.

Raashon Fontelroy, 25, was arrested Thursday in connection with the shooting death of 57-year-old Smith.

Smith was a certified sports agent through the National Basketball Players Association and represented "top athletes including NBA, NFL, and WNBA players" for nearly 20 years, according to his obituary. He also served nine years in the United States Army.

According to the affidavit, a man told police he and Smith had gone to the apartment complex, located in the 1500 block of Northwest Crossroads, on Nov. 30 to play dice.

The man said people were coming in and out of the apartment and Fontelroy became upset after Smith won all of his money.

When the man and Smith decided to leave, Fontelroy pulled out a handgun and told the man, "I'm going to rob him. He took all of my money," according to the affidavit.

The man said Fontelroy ran after Smith and, later, he heard several gunshots.

Officers with the San Antonio Police Department responded to the shooting around 1:18 a.m. and, a minute later, police received a report that a major accident had occurred less than a mile away.

Witnesses told police they had seen Smith driving at a high rate of speed and then saw his truck crash into a utility pole, causing the truck to roll over at the intersection of Potranco and Culebra roads. Smith was ejected from the truck.

An investigator with the Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office said Smith had a gunshot wound to his left leg and later ruled his death a homicide.

Police said they found several shell casings and $300 in cash near the exit gate of the far West Side apartment complex, and Smith's truck was peppered with bullet holes.

Later that night, Fontelroy called the man's brother, telling him, "Your cousin better not say s---. Smitty is hit. Don't say s---," according to the affidavit. The obituary sent to KSAT.com said Smitty is Smith's nickname.

Fontelroy is facing charges of murder, a first-degree felony; and drug possession, a second-degree felony. He was booked into the Bexar County Jail and remanded without bond.

A memorial service for Smith has been scheduled for Dec. 23 at 7 p.m. at Champion Sportsplex, which is located at 6712 Joe Luis Drive in San Antonio.

