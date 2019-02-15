Head-on crash kills 1, injures 1 in Atascosa County

CHARLOTTE, Texas - A head-on crash involving two pickup trucks has left one man dead and a driver injured Friday morning in Atascosa County, a Texas Department of Public Safety official said.

According to DPS Sgt. Deon Cockrell, the crash happened on Highway 97 near milepost 506 in Charlotte.

A Ford F-350 was traveling east on the highway when it veered into the opposite lane and struck a Ford F-250, Cockrell said.

The driver of the Ford F-350, a 28-year-old man from Jourdanton, was pronounced dead at the scene, Cockrell said.

The driver of the Ford F-250 was transported to Methodist Hospital South in Jourdanton with incapacitating injuries and then to San Antonio Medical Military Center, Cockrell said.

