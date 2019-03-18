Heartwarming gesture at Houston rodeo earns Texas-sized praise

HOUSTON - Thomas Harwell is getting a lot of praise online for being a true Southern gentleman after a photo of him carrying a woman up the stairs at Rodeo Houston went viral Saturday.

Harwell was at the rodeo with his wife and daughter when his wife, Shayla, noticed the woman struggling with the stairs.

"She was shaking, and having trouble getting her feet to move from step to step," Shayla Harwell told KSAT.

Without missing a beat, Thomas Harwell asked the woman for permission to help her to her seat.

"Not only did he help get her to her seat, but she did not have the strength to come back up the stairs. So, he carried her," Shayla Harwell said.

Brad Paisley was performing that night at the Houston Rodeo.

"Our two-year-old year old daughter watched her daddy do this, and hopefully, we can instill this kindness into her," she said.

