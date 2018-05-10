Heartwarming story behind viral photo gives whole new meaning to freedom ride

FINDLAY, Ohio - Joe and Schenley Kirk run a dog rescue in Ohio, and one of their rescues has now gone viral for the sweetest reason.

Gregory, a 2-year-old beagle, was set to be put down May 3 after testing positive for heart worms.

Joe went to the shelter where Gregory was being kept after hearing about his situation and rescued him from the euthanasia list.

Family changes story, mistook bobcat kittens for bengal kittens

The photo Joe took of a very thankful Gregory has caught the attention of news stations and dog-lovers across the U.S.

See it below:

Gregory’s freedom ride saved his life and is helping bring awareness to the #AdoptDontShop movement.

SA LIVE: Birds of a feather flock together!

"We work to place dogs into loving forever homes with responsible new owners and provide lifelong sanctuary to senior and unadoptable dogs," the Hound Resuce and Sanctuary website says.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.