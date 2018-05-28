Heat is on, so is river tubing season

GRUENE, Texas - When Texas gets its summer on, floating the river is the coolest thing to do.

Plenty of folks did just that over the Memorial Day weekend, as outfitters report one of the best kickoffs to tubing season in years.

"Sun was good. Water was good. Everybody was happy," said Jason Mattingly of White Water Sports.

Outfitters said the weather cooperated this year, unlike in the past few years.

The crowds had thinned out by Monday, but the weekend was busy, according to Max Shindeldecker, of Gruene River Co.

"We've been putting out a lot of people," Shindeldecker said. "It's been a good time."

Tubers and kayakers were going with the leisurely flow. The upper Guadalupe River was running at 50 cubic feet per second.

"The levels could be a little better," Mattingly said. "We could use some rain, but the people bear it. They still come and enjoy it."

Visitors are reminded not to bring Styrofoam or glass to the rivers.

While the can ban does not affect the upper Guadalupe River, it is being enforced along the Guadalupe and Comal rivers in New Braunfels.

