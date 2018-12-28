Heavy flames destroy roof of unoccupied home on West Side

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio firefighters battled heavy flames at an unoccupied home on the city's West Side late Thursday night.

The fire was reported just after 11 p.m. at the home in the 5200 block of Greyrock Drive, which is located not far from West Commerce Street and Callaghan Road.

Firefighters said they arrived to find the flames coming through the roof. Firefighters were able to put out the flames but were not able to save the roof, fire officials said.

Investigators said the house was unoccupied and that the damage to the home is estimated to be around $70,000.

The cause of the fire was not disclosed.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.