Heavy flames devour unoccupied Northeast Side home

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio firefighters extinguished heavy flames at an unoccupied Northeast Side home late Tuesday night.

The fire was reported just after 10:30 p.m. at the home in the 8400 block of Berrycreek Drive, which is not far from Perrin Beitel Road and Loop 410.

Firefighters said when they arrived they found flames fully engulfing the home. The house is now considered a total loss.

Fire officials said the cause of the fire is unclear and that arson investigators have been called in to assist.

At this time it is not known if anyone lives inside the home, but there were no reports of injuries.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

