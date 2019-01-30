All clear given after suspicious package is found outside behavioral hospital

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department looked into a suspicious package found outside a Northwest Side behavorial hospital early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called around 4:30 a.m. to the San Antonio Behavioral Healthcare Hospital in the 8500 block of Huebner Road after a package was found outside the building.

Authorities blocked off the entrances to the business while they worked and just before 6:30 a.m. the all clear was given.

At this time, not much is actually known about the reported package. It remains unclear as to what it was, and why it was left outside.

Employees of the business were told by police to stay away as emergency crews worked.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as seven fire units answered the call, along with their hazmat truck.

KSAT 12 has a crew at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

Police, fire have SA Behavioral Hospital closed off. HazMat unit here too. Waiting for info. 8500 blk. Huebner Rd. pic.twitter.com/U7p8iRZVeU — Katrina Webber (@KSATKatrina) January 30, 2019

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.