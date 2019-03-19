Heavy-set man brandishes knife, threatens food mart clerk for cash, police say

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for a heavy-set man responsible for an aggravated robbery on the city's North Side.

The incident occurred March 5 at the S.P. Food Mart in the 5400 block of San Pedro Avenue.

According to police, the robber (seen above) walked into the convenience store and threatened the cashier with a knife. The robber demanded money from the register before fleeing on foot.

Police described the culprit as being roughly 18 to 20 years old, and heavy set.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

