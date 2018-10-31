Heightened security presence seen at sentencing hearing for convicted murderer

SAN ANTONIO - The level of security during a Wednesday sentencing hearing for convicted murderer Daniel Moreno Lopez is seldom seen at the Cadena-Reeves Justice Center.

Lopez, 32, was convicted in June in the September 2014 murder of Jose Luis Menchaca.

Menchaca, 35, was beaten to death with baseball bats and suffocated, his body was dismembered and his limbs burned on a backyard barbecue grill.

Lopez has a history, both in and out of jail, as being extremely dangerous, according to his attorney J. Charles Bunk.

“He’s made threats in the past, and perhaps there is some concerns that he might try something today,” Bunk said as the hearing was about to begin. “I think he really has an ‘I’ve got nothing to lose’ attitude.”

Bunk said that defending Lopez has been a professional challenge.

“It’s been touch and go,” Bunk said. “There’s been times that we haven’t seen eye to eye.”

Those times, he said, included threats.

The hearing, before District Judge Ron Rangel, is expected to last two days, with Lopez facing a maximum punishment of life in prison.

Asked whether Lopez would testify during the hearing, Bunk said he "has the right to make that decision and he may well want to speak his piece.”

There are two co-defendants in this case.

Lopez’s girlfriend Candice Dominguez is in jail awaiting sentencing as part of a plea deal and Gabriel Moreno is in jail waiting to be tried.

