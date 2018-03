SAN ANTONIO - A helicopter made a “hard landing” at Stinson Municipal Airport late Wednesday morning, San Antonio Fire Department spokesman Woody Woodward said.

The landing happened around 11:30 a.m.

Two people were inside what Woodward called a tour helicopter when it made the hard landing.

Woodward said they were checked out at the scene, but were walking around afterward.

