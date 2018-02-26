SAN ANTONIO - Get your red bows ready!

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is returning to San Antonio March 10.

Hello Kitty’s mobile treat truck will be at the Shops at La Cantera from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. near Barnes and Noble.

The menu includes giant cookies, pocket pies, petit fours and macaroons.

Other available items include keychains, Hello Kitty Cafe T-shirts in youth and adult sizes and a bow headband.

To date, two Hello Kitty Cafe trucks have traveled to more than 60 cities across both coasts – from Los Angeles, Seattle and Houston – to Chicago, New York and Florida, according to a press release.

See the Facebook event page here.

