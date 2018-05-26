News

Helotes community members now prepared for various disasters

City holds first CERT training program

By Japhanie Gray - Reporter

HELOTES, Texas - For the first time in history, the city of Helotes now has a Community Emergency Response Team after the Helotes police dispatch worked with Bexar County to hold a CERT training program.

Fast Facts:

  • Thirty community members made up of all age groups participated in the five-day program.

  • Participants completed 22 hours of education on how to be prepared for various disasters.

  • Training took place in a classroom setting and in a live simulation setting.

  • The simulation consisted of missing person search techniques, basic medical treatment and search and rescue efforts, among other techniques.

  • Residents who completed the course graduated with an official CERT certificate from FEMA.

 “This has been a real eye opener. It has taught me stuff that I need to do at the house to make sure my house it secure,” said Ryan Elkins, a participant.

“If a disaster arises, whether it is a natural disaster or something, our first responders need assistance. Helotes is really happy to know that we have a CERT team to call upon now," said Andrea Wazir, a public relations specialist for the department.

