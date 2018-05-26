Helotes community members now prepared for various disasters

HELOTES, Texas - For the first time in history, the city of Helotes now has a Community Emergency Response Team after the Helotes police dispatch worked with Bexar County to hold a CERT training program.

Fast Facts:

Thirty community members made up of all age groups participated in the five-day program.

Participants completed 22 hours of education on how to be prepared for various disasters.

Training took place in a classroom setting and in a live simulation setting.

The simulation consisted of missing person search techniques, basic medical treatment and search and rescue efforts, among other techniques.

Residents who completed the course graduated with an official CERT certificate from FEMA.

“This has been a real eye opener. It has taught me stuff that I need to do at the house to make sure my house it secure,” said Ryan Elkins, a participant.

“If a disaster arises, whether it is a natural disaster or something, our first responders need assistance. Helotes is really happy to know that we have a CERT team to call upon now," said Andrea Wazir, a public relations specialist for the department.

