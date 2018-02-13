Helotes Police Department to conduct warrant roundup

HELOTES, Texas - Fast Facts:

Citywide, countywide warrant roundup will be held Feb. 24-March 2.

Individuals with active warrants from Class C offenses, such as traffic violations, are the target of the roundup.

20 percent discount will be applied on warrants if paid in full by Feb. 23.

Discount will only be applied if paid in person or by phone with municipal court.

Discount will not be offered during the roundup.

Payments can be paid online or by phone at 800-444-1187.

Active warrants not cleared by Feb. 23 will be served during roundup.

Local law enforcement agencies will aggressively target those defendants with outstanding warrants.

"Those with outstanding warrants will be subject to arrest at home, work, or in other locations if not settled beforehand," Helotes Police Chief Rob Hunley said.

For questions about the warrant roundup, call 210-695-4472 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. or visit the municipal court's website.

