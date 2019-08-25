Help needed finding owner of sentimental photo

SAN ANTONIO - The South Texas Veterans Health Care System is asking for the community's help finding the owner of a picture found outside one of their optometry clinics.

The organization shared the photo on their Facebook page Friday.

The Facebook post says, "#SanAntonio veterans. Need you to come up big and share this photo widely. It was dropped by a Veteran outside of the Optometry Clinic and it obviously has some sentimental value. Please help us get it back to its rightful owner."

The names "Massey" and Crenshaw" were etched on the back, according to the post.

