Hemisfair Park adding more shade for visitors in time for summer

SAN ANTONIO - Hemisfair Park is making an effort to save trees while adding much-needed shade for park visitors, just in time for the summer.

Crews moved the first of more than 30 mature trees Thursday morning to its new resting spot. It’s a process the Hemisfair Conservancy said is worth all the effort.

“It’s going to take a couple hours to get this new tree to its new home, but when it's all said and done, it's going to be there for a couple hundred years,” said Anne Krause, president and executive director of the Hemisfair Conservancy.

Krause said each tree is moved about five feet per minute by using a rolling platform.

In addition to the new trees, a new underground parking area and a residential building are also being added to the park.

