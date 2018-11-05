Herd of cattle, donkey moooooove into Southeast Side lot

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Police and Animal Care Services needed some extra assistance Sunday afternoon after a herd of cattle and a donkey wandered to a Southeast Side neighborhood on Pecan Grove Street.

Shelly Chance was having coffee with her parents when she said she saw the commotion outside her window.

“This was the most exciting thing that has happened to our neighborhood in a long time,” said Chance. “I noticed a lot of traffic and when I came out I saw about 20 cows and a donkey hanging out in the field across the street.”

Chance said she believes the donkey was the one to blame.

“No one knows where they came from or who the cows and donkey belonged to,” said Chance. “I think it was the donkey that led them here and the neighbors do too. I looked at it and it looked at me and just trampled off. I think it broke through a fence somewhere.”

Chance said the most entertaining part about the day’s events was watching city officials try to get control over the situation.

“Some reinforcements showed up with just one SAPD officer in a patrol car,” said Chance. “No rope, no trailer, no horse trailer, not even a cowboy, which we really needed. Then a couple of minutes later animal control shows up with a dog catcher truck. I just thought to myself ‘What in the world are they going to do with that?’”

She said a cowboy later showed up in a truck and somehow managed to clear the herd from the neighborhood in a matter of 30 minutes.

“I am just wondering where Sheriff Javier Salazar was because he could have mounted on his horse with his cowboy hat on and had this fixed in about five minutes,” Chance jokingly said. “I talked to the officer and he told me he had about 25 different calls about the ‘dangerous cow’ situation.”

As of right now, it is still unknown where the cows and donkey came from or who they belonged to.

SAPD has not commented on the incident just yet.

