Here are the 4 children killed in the Orlando hostage incident

ORLANDO, Fla. - Four children ages 1 to 12 were found dead Monday after a nearly 24-hour standoff in Orlando.

The children were identified Tuesday as Iraya Lopez, 12; Lillia Lopez, 10; Aidan Lindsey, 6,; and Dove Lindsey, 1.

A family friend who is an attorney contacted KSAT 12 News partner WKMG-TV after creating a GoFundMe page for the family to help pay for the children's burial expenses.

"We are raising money for Ciara who lost her four beautiful children on June 11. Her boyfriend was the father of two of the children and selfishly took the lives of these precious innocent angels and then took his own life. These beautiful babies never hurt anyone. Ciara lost her children Iraya, age 12, Lillia, age 10, Aidan, age 6, and beautiful little Dove, ages 1 year old. It is a tragic ending to a night of horror. As a representative of the family, I am assisting the immediate family in putting together this fund for funeral expenses for the four children and helping Ciara get on her feet," the GoFundMe page said.

The family attorney, Walter Benenati, said Irayan, who attended Sadler Elementary School, loved to play video games and was an overachiever in the classroom.

Lillia, 10, who also attended Sadler Elementary, enjoyed going to Disney World and Volcano Bay.

Aidan, 6, who also attended Sadler Elementary, loved dinosaurs and playing outside.

And Dove, who was 22 months old, simply enjoyed running and playing outside.

Orlando police Chief John Mina said Gary Lindsey Jr. shot and killed the children before taking his own life.

"Certainly if you are being abused or battered, you certainly need to get help," Benenati said.

Mina said police were called Sunday night to apartments not far from Universal Orlando for a domestic dispute.

These are the four children killed by Gary Lindsey Jr. during his day-long standoff with Orlando Police. A GoFundMe page has been set up in their memory. https://t.co/bG0WfK7WgP #News6 pic.twitter.com/bSj5muCUsA — Mike DeForest (@DeForestNews6) June 12, 2018

A woman told police that Lindsey beat her, and when officers went to talk to Lindsey, he opened fire, striking Officer Kevin Valencia, who was critically wounded, officials said. Witnesses told WKMG-TV that it appeared that Valencia had been shot in the head. Financial contributions to support Valencia and his family during his recovery can be made through his GoFundMe page.

A daylong standoff ensued, with a SWAT team finding the bodies late Monday.

Sadler Elementary School Principal Kahlil Ortiz sent staff members an automatic recording Tuesday morning announcing that there would be grief counselors available to students and staff to help them cope with the tragedy.

Listen to the principal's recording below:

Gary Lindsay Jr. was a convicted felon, arsonist and had a history of domestic violence.

The family has not yet set dates for the funeral. Details on any services will be posted when they become available.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.