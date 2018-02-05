Here's how you can tie the knot for free on Valentine's Day

SAN ANTONIO - Bexar County Clerk Gerard C. Rickhoff is hosting free mass weddings on Valentine's Day.

Couples can say "I do" outside the Bexar County Courthouse on Feb. 14 at the following times: 12:01 a.m., 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

All ceremonies will take place on the north side of the Courthouse at 100 Dolorosa St.

Rickhoff said all couples should get their marriage license 72 hours before the ceremony they choose to attend, unless...

The applicant is a member of the military on active duty.

The applicants complete a premarital education course approved by the state and provide the course completion certificate to the county clerk.

The judge waives the waiting period for good cause.

Couples can obtain a marriage license at the Slerk's office located on the first floor of the Paul Elizondo Tower at 101 West Nueva St. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The fee is $81, and the office only accepts cash payment.

Both applicants must bring an ID and provide their Social Security number, if applicable.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.