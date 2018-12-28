Here's a list of law enforcement officers arrested, charged with crimes in 2018 (BCSO, SAPD)

SAN ANTONIO - KSAT-12 reported on a total of 30 local law enforcement officer arrests from the Bexar County Sheriff's Office and San Antonio Police Department.

Here's a list of officer arrests that were reported by KSAT-12 in 2018; and the individual article links with details on their arrests.

BCSO arrests:

1. Adam Miller on Jan. 12 on suspicion of DWI.

2. Clayton Burrell Saunders on Jan. 27 on suspicion of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

3. Adelaida Adams on Feb. 8 on suspicion of medicaid fraud and theft from SNAP.

4. Joseph Anthony Hernandez on April 11 on suspicion of official oppression.

5. Michael Gomez on April 11 on suspicion of official oppression.

6. Leonardo Lopez on April 17 on suspicion of sexual assault.

7. Jose Paez on April 19 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury.

8. Margie Hernandez-Miranda on April 25 on suspicion of DWI.

9. Andrew McDermott on June 6 on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

10. Jose Nunez on June 17 on suspicion of sexual assault of a child.

11. Yesenia Rios on July 7 on suspicion of DWI.

12. Libmar Rodriguez on July 26 on suspicion of DWI.

13. Gabriel Robert Ortiz on July 26 on suspicion of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and attempted possession with intent to distribute meth.

14. Ruben Hernandez on July 26 on suspicion of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and attempted possession with intent to distribute meth.

15. Eric Rodriguez on Aug. 6 on suspicion of family violence.

16. Ta-Vian Ra Shaun Gloeckler on Sept. 5 on suspicion of official oppression, assault causing bodily injury.

17. Kailin Kruger on Sept. 7 on suspicion of DWI.

18. Aida Santos on Sept. 9 on suspicion of family violence.

19. Joseph Martinez on Sept. 13 on suspicion of DWI.

20. Diana Barrera on Sept. 22 on suspicion of DWI.

21. Joseph Becerra on Oct. 15 on suspicion of theft.

22. Michael Dewitt on Dec. 3 on suspicion of assault of family-choking, strangulation.

23. Heriberto Alejandro Rivera on Dec. 11 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and DWI.

SAPD arrests:

1. Stephanie Solis on Jan. 13 on suspicion of theft, misdemeanor.

2. Michael Sepanski on June 4 on suspicion of family violence, felony

3. Rodney Tubergen on June 11 on suspicion of DWI.

4. Charlie McInvale on Oct. 19 on suspicion of DUI.

5. Kenneth Valdez on Oct. 19 on suspicion of tampering with evidence.

6. Gary Tuli on Oct. 24 on suspicion of official oppression.

7. Matthew Mintz on Nov. 10 on suspicion of DWI.

