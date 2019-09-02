Heres a list of SA's Labor Day city closures

SAN ANTONIO - The city of San Antonio has announced its Labor Day schedule of city services.

City Hall and most municipal offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 2 but public safety and emergency services will remain open.

Here's a list of other city services and if they will be open on Monday.

Open:

Recycling, organics recycling and garbage will be collected

Bitters Brush Recycling Center, 1800 Wurzbach Parkway

Parkway Nelson Gardens Brush Recycling Center, 8963 Nelson Road

Police will be on duty

Fire and EMS personnel will be on duty

3-1-1 Call Center will be operational 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Downtown visitors will enjoy a free on-street parking day

Dead animal collection crews will be on duty

Animal Care Officers will be on duty

San Antonio Botanical Garden, 555 Funston Place

Place La Villita and Market Square shops

and Market Square shops All City parks

Parks & Recreation's eight swimming pools will be open from 1-7 p.m.: Heritage, Lady Bird Johnson, Southside Lions, Woodlawn, Elmendorf , Kingsborough , Lincoln, and Spring Time

, , Lincoln, and Spring Time Fitness in the Park is open for two classes: Boot Camp at 8:30 a.m., Mays Family YMCA Stone Oak; Yoga at 8 p.m., San Pedro Creek Boardwalk

Closed:

Central Library and all branch libraries

Centro de Artes Gallery (regularly closed on Mondays)

Gallery (regularly closed on Mondays) Culture Commons Gallery at Plaza de Armas

All Metro Health locations and clinics

Animal Care Services Lobby and Adoption Center

Bulky waste collection centers and household hazardous waste sites

Alamodome Administrative Offices and Box Office

Administrative Offices and Box Office Municipal Court, 401 S. Frio ​​​​​​​

​​​​​​​ SAPD Administration and Records

Administration and Records SAFD Administration and Records

Administration and Records Office of the City Clerk, Passports, Vital Records and Municipal Archives and Records

Pre-K 4 SA offices and education centers

Carver Community Cultural Center, 226 N. Hackberry

Senior Multi-Service Centers

Senior Nutrition Sites (seniors or the general public may contact individual nutrition sites for holiday schedule information)

may contact individual nutrition sites for holiday schedule information) City of San Antonio Community Service Centers

Head Start administrative offices and school district sites

Child Care Services administrative offices

Parks & Recreation Reservation Desk, 5800 Old Hwy. 90 will be closed.

Parks & Recreation Cultural classes will not be held.

Fitness in the Park classes, except the two classes noted above, will not be held.

Parks & Recreation Community and Senior Centers

Enrique Barrera Community Fitness Center, 5800 Old Hwy. 90 W

McFarlin Tennis Center, 1503 San Pedro

Tennis Center, 1503 San Pedro San Antonio Natatorium, 1430 W. Cesar Chavez

Spanish Governor's Palace (regularly closed on Mondays)

La Villita Administrative Offices

Administrative Offices Market Square Administrative Offices

