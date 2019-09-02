Heres a list of SA's Labor Day city closures

SAN ANTONIO - The city of San Antonio has announced its Labor Day schedule of city services.
City Hall and most municipal offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 2 but public safety and emergency services will remain open.
Here's a list of other city services and if they will be open on Monday.
Open:
- Recycling, organics recycling and garbage will be collected
- Bitters Brush Recycling Center, 1800 Wurzbach Parkway
- Nelson Gardens Brush Recycling Center, 8963 Nelson Road
- Police will be on duty
- Fire and EMS personnel will be on duty
- 3-1-1 Call Center will be operational 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Downtown visitors will enjoy a free on-street parking day
- Dead animal collection crews will be on duty
- Animal Care Officers will be on duty
- San Antonio Botanical Garden, 555 Funston Place
- La Villita and Market Square shops
- All City parks
- Parks & Recreation's eight swimming pools will be open from 1-7 p.m.: Heritage, Lady Bird Johnson, Southside Lions, Woodlawn, Elmendorf, Kingsborough, Lincoln, and Spring Time
- Fitness in the Park is open for two classes: Boot Camp at 8:30 a.m., Mays Family YMCA Stone Oak; Yoga at 8 p.m., San Pedro Creek Boardwalk
Closed:
- Central Library and all branch libraries
- Centro de Artes Gallery (regularly closed on Mondays)
- Culture Commons Gallery at Plaza de Armas
- All Metro Health locations and clinics
- Animal Care Services Lobby and Adoption Center
- Bulky waste collection centers and household hazardous waste sites
- Alamodome Administrative Offices and Box Office
- Municipal Court, 401 S. Frio
- SAPD Administration and Records
- SAFD Administration and Records
- Office of the City Clerk, Passports, Vital Records and Municipal Archives and Records
- Pre-K 4 SA offices and education centers
- Carver Community Cultural Center, 226 N. Hackberry
- Senior Multi-Service Centers
- Senior Nutrition Sites (seniors or the general public may contact individual nutrition sites for holiday schedule information)
- City of San Antonio Community Service Centers
- Head Start administrative offices and school district sites
- Child Care Services administrative offices
- Parks & Recreation Reservation Desk, 5800 Old Hwy. 90 will be closed.
- Parks & Recreation Cultural classes will not be held.
- Fitness in the Park classes, except the two classes noted above, will not be held.
- Parks & Recreation Community and Senior Centers
- Enrique Barrera Community Fitness Center, 5800 Old Hwy. 90 W
- McFarlin Tennis Center, 1503 San Pedro
- San Antonio Natatorium, 1430 W. Cesar Chavez
- Spanish Governor's Palace (regularly closed on Mondays)
- La Villita Administrative Offices
- Market Square Administrative Offices
