News

Heres a list of SA's Labor Day city closures

City Hall, most municipal offices will be closed Monday

By Ben Spicer - Web Producer

SAN ANTONIO - The city of San Antonio has announced its Labor Day schedule of city services.

City Hall and most municipal offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 2 but public safety and emergency services will remain open.

More News Headlines

Here's a list of other city services and if they will be open on Monday.

Open:

  • Recycling, organics recycling and garbage will be collected
  • Bitters Brush Recycling Center, 1800 Wurzbach Parkway
  • Nelson Gardens Brush Recycling Center, 8963 Nelson Road
  • Police will be on duty
  • Fire and EMS personnel will be on duty
  • 3-1-1 Call Center will be operational 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Downtown visitors will enjoy a free on-street parking day
  • Dead animal collection crews will be on duty
  • Animal Care Officers will be on duty
  • San Antonio Botanical Garden, 555 Funston Place
  • La Villita and Market Square shops
  • All City parks
  • Parks & Recreation's eight swimming pools will be open from 1-7 p.m.: Heritage, Lady Bird Johnson, Southside Lions, Woodlawn, Elmendorf, Kingsborough, Lincoln, and Spring Time
  • Fitness in the Park is open for two classes: Boot Camp at 8:30 a.m., Mays Family YMCA Stone Oak; Yoga at 8 p.m., San Pedro Creek Boardwalk 

Closed:

  • Central Library and all branch libraries
  • Centro de Artes Gallery (regularly closed on Mondays)
  • Culture Commons Gallery at Plaza de Armas
  • All Metro Health locations and clinics
  • Animal Care Services Lobby and Adoption Center
  • Bulky waste collection centers and household hazardous waste sites
  • Alamodome Administrative Offices and Box Office
  • Municipal Court, 401 S. Frio​​​​​​​
  • SAPD Administration and Records
  • SAFD Administration and Records
  • Office of the City Clerk, Passports, Vital Records and Municipal Archives and Records
  • Pre-K 4 SA offices and education centers
  • Carver Community Cultural Center, 226 N. Hackberry
  • Senior Multi-Service Centers
  • Senior Nutrition Sites (seniors or the general public may contact individual nutrition sites for holiday schedule information)
  • City of San Antonio Community Service Centers
  • Head Start administrative offices and school district sites
  • Child Care Services administrative offices
  • Parks & Recreation Reservation Desk, 5800 Old Hwy. 90 will be closed.
  • Parks & Recreation Cultural classes will not be held. 
  • Fitness in the Park classes, except the two classes noted above, will not be held.
  • Parks & Recreation Community and Senior Centers
  • Enrique Barrera Community Fitness Center, 5800 Old Hwy. 90 W
  • McFarlin Tennis Center, 1503 San Pedro
  • San Antonio Natatorium, 1430 W. Cesar Chavez
  • Spanish Governor's Palace (regularly closed on Mondays)
  • La Villita Administrative Offices
  • Market Square Administrative Offices

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.