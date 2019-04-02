Here's a list of sensory-friendly activities for kids to enjoy year-round

SAN ANTONIO - One in every 59 children has autism, according to 2018 figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

With so many affected, many local attractions are now offering sensory-friendly days to accommodate and be more inclusive of individuals on the autism spectrum.

KSAT has put together a list of local spots that offer sensory-friendly days:

AT&T Center events

The AT&T Center opened a new sensory room designed by the nonprofit KultureCity. The sensory room is located outside section 230 on the balcony level and is available for use during any event at the arena. WEBSITE

Chuck E. Cheese

Participating Chuck E. Cheese locations in San Antonio open two hours early on Sunday for children with autism and other special needs. There's reduced lighting and noise during the two hours of play.

WEBSITE

Spurs games

In addition to the sensory room at the AT&T Center, Spurs fans can check out a sensory bag at guest services. The bag contains noise-cancelling headphones, a nonverbal feelings thermometer, fidget toys and a Kulture City VIP lanyard to help staff identify guests who may need assistance during the event. There are also quiet areas and headphone zones throughout the arena.

WEBSITE

Movie screenings

Santikos hosts sensory screenings on the first and third Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. The auditorium opens at 5:30 p.m. The screenings are free to individuals with intellectual special needs, according to the Santikos website, which also includes a schedule of sensory-friendly screenings. WEBSITE

DoSeum

The DoSeum has a "Beyond Limits" program that is tailored to meet the needs of children who have special needs. Museum staff adjust certain exhibits by turning down lighting and decreasing noise.

WEBSITE

Witte Museum

The Witte Museum routinely hosts sensory days in which staff members help provide a less crowded environment; reductions in light, sound and distractions; and a "chill zone" quiet space. Additionally, the Witte offers sunglasses and earplugs upon request.

WEBSITE

Magik Theater performances

During sensory-friendly performances, house lights are kept on and sound is reduced. Audience members are also allowed to talk and leave their seats. Outside snacks are allowed and crowd sizes are kept smaller. Performance dates vary.

WEBSITE

Morgan's Wonderland

The theme park is known as one of the most accessible theme parks in the nation to people of varying abilities.

WEBSITE

Know of other local attractions that offer sensory days? Email Mariah Medina at mmedina@ksat.com.

