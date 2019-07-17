Here's how teachers can get up to $50 off school, office supplies at H-E-B

SAN ANTONIO - Starting Wednesday, teachers will be able to register to receive a H-E-B coupon for 15% off the purchase of school and office supplies.

The coupon will allow teachers to save up to $50 on supplies, including some household products.

Teachers at early childhood, pre-K and kindergarten through 12th grade schools and home school teachers can get the coupon. The coupons can be redeemed in-store from July 31 to Aug. 13.

“During the school year, most teachers end up having to spend their own money on school supplies for their classrooms,” said Winell Herron, H-E-B group vice president of public affairs, diversity and environmental affairs. “Our goal is to relieve some of that burden and provide even more savings to our educators, helping them get what they need for the new school year.

"As a big supporter of education, H-E-B invests in our teachers, helping them teach and inspire the next generation of leaders and innovators right here in Texas.”

Teachers seeking to take advantage of the deal should sign up for the coupon online at www.heb.com/teachers by 11:59 on Aug. 1. Educators will get the coupon via email once their teaching status is verified, according to a press release.

The deal applies to supplies such as pens, crayons, pencils, binders, markers, folders and more. Household items eligible for the promotion include disinfecting wipes, disinfecting sprays, hand sanitizer, paper towels, facial tissues and food storage bags.

