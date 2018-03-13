Here's how to get your hands on a Whataburger Fiesta medal

SAN ANTONIO - Whataburger's 2018 Fiesta medal pays homage to the classics with flashy colors and glittery fries, but the one-of-a-kind medal is expected to sell out quick.

Here's how you can purchase a medal before anyone else.

On Tuesday, Whataburger is hosting its second annual Fiesta pop-up store at 412 East Commerce St. from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.. There, fans will have an exclusive opportunity to purchase a Fiesta medal for $9.99 each.

Whataburger officials are limiting Fiesta medal purchases to two per person.

The medals will also be available online, in limited quantities, beginning Wednesday. The medals are known to sold out in a matter of minutes.

The medal features a Whataburger No. 1, with crispy fries and an ice-cold drink.

