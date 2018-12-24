Here's how you can track Santa!

Children and adults alike can begin tracking Santa on Christmas Eve through the North American Aerospace Defense Command website.

In addition to tracking Santa, NORAD tracks airplanes, space launches and other things flying around North America.

TRACK SANTA HERE

NORAD began tracking Santa's flight path around the world in 1958. The agency has become the official Santa tracker.

While NORAD monitors Santa's route, only Santa knows his travel plan! Typically, Santa arrives at homes when children are asleep. That means if a child is awake when he arrives, he'll leave to visit other homes.

Of course, he'll return later, but only if the children are asleep.

KSAT will keep track of Santa through NORAD's tracker, as well.

