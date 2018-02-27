Here's how you can watch Selena's final performance at the Astrodome

HOUSTON, Texas - Monday marked exactly 23 years since Tejano superstar Selena Quintanilla's final performance.

In honor of the milestone, her family shared video of her final performance from 1995.

The concert was more than just a show for the Texas native as she had gushed about the exciting reality of performing at the Astrodome in Houston hours before the show.

"Because performing here has always been a dream for me, at the Houston Astrodome," Selena said in an interview hours before the concert, according to E! Online. "Because I remember, I can't even recall the year, but I must have around 15 years old and Michael Jackson was here having his concert. And I thought how crazy, to be here in such a large venue and to be able to fill it. And I said to myself, ‘One day I'll be there.' And look, we're here."

It was her final concert before she was fatally shot by her fan club's founder, Yolanda Saldivar, on March 31, 1995.

Many fans took to Twitter to remember the singer on the 23rd anniversary of her final performance.

🌹♥️🌹♥️February 26, 1995, 23 years ago today, Selena Quintanilla performed her last concert in Houston, Texas (Houston Astrodome). Long live the queen of Tejano music, we miss you!! 🌹♥️🌹♥️ pic.twitter.com/IsVd5iLwA1 — Diana la Xicana (@divnvxx) February 26, 2018

Her family spent the day remembering her on her Facebook page, sharing various memories about the Tejano star.

Bidi Bidi Bom Bom (Live From Astrodome) by Selena on VEVO.

