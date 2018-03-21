Here's what we know about Austin bombing suspect Mark Anthony Conditt

AUSTIN, Texas - UPDATE: Police have identified the Austin serial bombing suspect as Mark Anthony Conditt, according to a source with direct involvement in the investigation.

Conditt, who is believed to be behind a series of bombings that terrified the Austin area for 19 days, is dead after a confrontation with authorities early Wednesday morning.

Authorities have called the suspect Conditt a "serial bomber" who was skilled and capable of making sophisticated devices. Here's what we know about the man accused of the deadly explosions:

He was believed to be 24 years old

Conditt was reportedly a Pflugerville resident, local and federal law enforcement sources told the Austin American-Statesman.

Pflugerville Mayor Victor Gonzales says the suspect lived only two blocks away from him in a part of the city known as Old Town.

Gonzales told The Associated Press that police had surveillance on the home overnight Tuesday, though he said he didn't personally know the family.

His motive is still unknown

Police said Conditt is responsible for the bombings in Austin, but they are still investigating why he carried them out.

How did police find him?

In the past 24 to 36 hours, authorities received information that led them to a person of interest, who later became a suspect.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler confirmed that police obtained surveillance images showing the suspect at a FedEx store in Austin.

They later identified his car and spotted it Wednesday night at a hotel in Round Rock, a few miles north of Austin.

As officers waited for tactical units to arrive on the scene, the man began to drive away and later stopped on the side of the road.

It was then that SWAT officers approached the vehicle and the man detonated a bomb inside his car, Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said.

Conditt died inside the vehicle.

Did he act alone?

It's unclear if he had any accomplices. It appears that he was alone when he drove away from the hotel in Round Rock and when he detonated a device in his car.

Austin police chief Brian Manley said this remains an ongoing investigation residents are still urged to stay vigilant and report suspicious packages.

