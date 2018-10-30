Here's why President Trump can't change the Constitution via executive order

President Donald Trump is reportedly planning to sign an executive order to eliminate birthright citizenship for infants born to noncitizens and individuals living in the country illegally, according to AXIOS.

Snippets of Trump's interview with AXIOS on HBO were released Tuesday. In one clip, the president states he has been informed by unknown individuals that he is able to change the Constitution with an executive order.

"It was always told to me that you needed a constitutional amendment. Guess what? You don't," Trump said. "You can definitely do it with an Act of Congress. But now they're saying I can do it just with an executive order."

That, however, is unconstitutional, according to immigration expert Erica Schommer, a professor at St. Mary's University School of Law.

"It's a violation of the Constitution," Schommer said. "So if he's going to issue an executive order that says that people born in the U.S. aren't U.S. citizens, it's going to be challenged in the court. The idea that a constitutional amendment can be modified by executive order is extremely disturbing."

The Constitution outlines the amendment process, granting no authority to the president.

In fact, the Federal Register website that outlines the process is expressly clear that the president has no role in the amendment process.

"Since the President does not have a constitutional role in the amendment process..." the website states.

Here's what the constitution states about amendments:

"The Congress, whenever two-thirds of both houses shall deem it necessary, shall propose amendments to this Constitution, or, on the application of the legislatures of two-thirds of the several states, shall call a convention for proposing amendments, which, in either case, shall be valid to all intents and purposes, as part of this Constitution, when ratified by the legislatures of three-fourths of the several states, or by conventions in three fourths thereof, as the one or the other mode of ratification may be proposed by the Congress; provided that no amendment which may be made prior to the year one thousand eight hundred and eight shall in any manner affect the first and fourth clauses in the ninth section of the first article; and that no state, without its consent, shall be deprived of its equal suffrage in the Senate."

What does that mean?

In more simple terms, an amendment to the Constitution can be proposed by Congress with a 2/3 majority vote in both the House of Representatives and the Senate, or a constitutional convention. (None of the existing 27 amendments have been proposed via constitutional convention).

Congress proposes an amendment through a joint resolution, which is then sent to the governor of each state for consideration. The governors then send the joint resolution and information packets provided by the Office of the Federal Register to the state legislatures.

The legislatures will indicate their action on the proposed amendment. In order for the amendment to be added to the Constitution, 38 of the 50 states must ratify the proposed amendment.

What does the 14th Amendment say?

The clause at the center of debate is Section 1 of the 14th Amendment, which states, "All persons born or naturalized in the United States and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside."

Where is the dispute?

Some have argued that the citizenship clause only applies to individuals who are living in the U.S. legally, therefore denying birthright citizenship to children born on U.S. soil whose parents are living in the country illegally or not eligible for citizenship.

The dispute is put to rest when considering history of the 14th Amendment, SCOTUS precedent

Steve Vladek, a professor at the University of Texas School of Law, penned an editorial for NBC elaborating on the unconstitutional nature of Trump's plan and the historical background on the issue of the citizenship clause itself.

The 14th amendment was passed during the Reconstruction Era as an effort to grant citizenship to former slaves who were born on U.S. soil or naturalized.

Vladek said the purpose of the amendment was to overrule the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in Dred Scott v. Sandford.

"By its plain terms, those both born in the United States and subject to its jurisdiction are citizens, full stop," Vladek said.

In the Dred Scott case, the court held that "negroes" both enslaved and freed, were not citizens.

If the amendment lacks clarity, Vladek points to three U.S. Supreme Court cases in which it was held by the court that the 14th Amendment citizenship clause is applicable to individuals born on U.S. soil, regardless of their parents' immigration status.

Read more about those cases: United States v. Wong Kim Ark , Plyler v. Doe and INS v. Rios-Pineda.

Is the U.S. alone in recognizing birthright citizenship?

Trump incorrectly stated that “we’re the only country in the world where a person comes in and has a baby, and the baby is essentially a citizen of the United States."

There are more than 30 other countries "that provide birthright citizenship automatically to children of any immigrants."

How often is the executive order used?

According to data compiled by the American Presidency Project, the five presidents before Trump each issued more than 100 executive orders during their respective terms.

Barack Obama: 276

Term 1: 147

Term 2: 129

George W. Bush: 291

Term 1: 173

Term 2: 118

Bill Clinton: 364

Term 1: 200

Term 2: 164

George Bush: 166

Ronald Reagan: 381

Term 1: 213

Term 2: 168

