HeroLikeHer: Camp introduces girls to possible career in fire fighting

SAN ANTONIO - A local camp is igniting an interest in a career in firefighting in its young, female participants.

On Saturday, women from the San Antonio Fire Department showed girls as young as 14 what it takes to wear the uniform.

From rappelling down walls to learning CPR, the department took more than a dozen girls through their day-to-day.

The camp is part of the department's #HeroLikeHer campaign, which seeks to inspire young women to seek a career in fire fighting.

"It's not an easy job but it's definitely worth it," said San Antonio Firefighter Monica Trevino.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, female firefighters make up 7% of the career field. The department's campaign is looking to change that.

"When I was little I didn't even see this as a opportunity or even think I could be a firefighter," Trevino said. Now, as a mentor for students like Nina Alvarez, Trevino said she's excited to be setting a new standard for yourg girls.

"These women have taught me that I can do anything I put my mind to no matter the struggles no matter the expectations that people put on me," said Alvarez, who participated in Saturday's camp.

The fire department holds various events related to its Hero Like Her campaign.

The program's website has more information about the initiative itself and upcoming events.

