'He's a special guy,' Spurs coach Gregg Popovich says of Beto O'Rourke

SAN ANTONIO - One day after sporting a "BETO" hat at practice, San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich doubled down on his support for Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Beto O'Rourke.

Before Saturday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans, Popovich elaborated on his support for Rep. O'Rourke, who is aiming to oust incumbent Republican Ted Cruz.

"Just go vote for Beto," Popovich said, according to Paul Garcia, of Project Spurs. "He's a special guy. Especially in the times we're in now, and you get so tired of all the lies and divisiveness and fearmongering and race baiting.

"It just diminishes all of us. It makes us feel strange. And when I think of Beto, or I listen to what he says, I feel like what I thought America was supposed to be. He's classy. He's thoughtful. He's intelligent. He's civil."

Popovich highlighted the fact that O'Rourke has visited every county in Texas, working to earn votes from constituents across the state.

"He's been to everyone," Popovich said. "He's been everywhere, because he cares about all the people, and he doesn't deal with PACs and corporations and all that kind of thing. He just does the work."

The O'Rourke campaign has prided itself on not accepting money from political action committees, out-raising Cruz's $33.4 million by more than double with $70.2 million in donations, according to the Texas Tribune.

Popovich said that as people ponder how to effect change, he encourages them to vote.

"We're all looking for leaders," Popovich said. "Leaders are courageous. Leaders conduct themselves based on their standards, their principles. They have courage of their convictions. They don't genuflect. They don't kiss up for their own personal gain. He's out for the people. He wants everything to be fair. He wants justice. He wants our democratic institutions to be respected so that we're proud of being Americans."

Popovich emphasized that for those reasons, O'Rourke is important.

"He's there for us. He's not there for his own personal gain and position," he said.

Thanks, coach. Honored to have your support.

"He's been everywhere because he cares about all the people, and he doesn't deal with PACs and corporations and all that sort of thing, he just does the work."https://t.co/rn7hhryD3C — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) November 4, 2018

Popovich concluded his endorsement of O'Rourke by taking a dig at Cruz, stating that Cruz's campaign tactics are "very scary."

"That's about self. That's not about the rest of us," Popovich said. "Beto is the exact opposite of that. That's why I think he's great."

O'Rourke said he was honored to have Popovich's support.

A poll released by the University of Texas at Tyler showed Cruz leading O'Rourke by 3.6 percentage points among likely voters.

