Hey, Toys 'R' Us kids, it's your last week to shop

SAN ANTONIO - It's your last week to be a Toys "R" Us kid. The company has announced that all stores will close this week.
Most locations will close on Friday, but others will close a few days earlier.
Toys "R" Us announced it was going out of business in March. Stores throughout the country have been liquidating since April.
The San Antonio area has five Toys R Us and/or Babies R Us locations:
- TOYS"R"US/ BABIES “R” US - San Antonio [7032]
321 NW Loop 410, Suite 108, San Antonio, TX (210) 524-0117
- TOYS"R"US/ BABIES “R” US - San Antonio [9549]
8327 Tx-151, San Antonio, TX (210) 521-2018
- BABIES"R"US - San Antonio [7711]
17610 La Cantera, San Antonio, TX (210) 694-2087
- TOYS"R"US/ BABIES “R” US - Selma [7007]
8270 Agora Pkwy, Selma, TX (210) 658-2183
- TOYS"R"US - San Marcos [7088]
4015 I-35 South Tanger, San Marcos Outlet, San Marcos, TX (512) 214-6125
Hurry! Only 5 Days Left! #toysrusclosingsale #toysrus #babiesrus #alwaysatrukid pic.twitter.com/T7prVT59Uc — ToysRUs (@ToysRUs) June 24, 2018
Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.