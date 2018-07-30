High-flying Fiesta Texas ride shut down after safety sensors triggered

SAN ANTONIO - The SkyScreamer at Six Flags Fiesta Texas was shut down on Sunday after safety sensors were triggered, causing the ride to stop during its initial ascent.

Several San Antonio Fire Department crews were dispatched to the theme park for what was described as a "high angle rescue," but all riders were escorted off of the ride by the time fire crews arrived.

"All guests were safely escorted off the ride and continued with their visit," a spokeswoman for Six Flags Fiesta Texas said. "The safety of our guests is our greatest priority and the ride will be closed for a thorough inspection before re-opening."

No injuries were reported.

