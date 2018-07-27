News

'High probability' Houston doctor shot while biking to work was targeted

Surveillance video shows man police are seeking as suspect

By Julie Moreno - Executive Producer/Social Media

Surveillance video images from Houston PD

HOUSTON - "There is a high probability the doctor was targeted."

That's the word from Houston police on the death of Dr. Mark Hausknecht, the cardiologist of former President George H.W. Bush.

Hausknecht was shot and killed while riding his bicycle to the hospital where he worked. An autopsy revealed he was shot in the head, torso and left arm, according to KPRC in Houston. 

The Houston Police Department has given updates on the case through its Twitter page.

The suspect is described as wearing a blue, short-sleeved polo shirt and khaki shorts at the time of the shooting. He had a khaki baseball hat on and was carrying a large, full olive green backpack.

 

WATCH: Surveillance video of man accused of shooting Houston Methodist doctor to death.

