'High probability' Houston doctor shot while biking to work was targeted

HOUSTON - "There is a high probability the doctor was targeted."

That's the word from Houston police on the death of Dr. Mark Hausknecht, the cardiologist of former President George H.W. Bush.

Hausknecht was shot and killed while riding his bicycle to the hospital where he worked. An autopsy revealed he was shot in the head, torso and left arm, according to KPRC in Houston.

The Houston Police Department has given updates on the case through its Twitter page.

UPDATE #5: Chief @ArtAcevedo states "There is a high probability the doctor was targeted." No other information is available, as additional details are part of the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact HPD at 713-308-3600 #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 26, 2018

The suspect is described as wearing a blue, short-sleeved polo shirt and khaki shorts at the time of the shooting. He had a khaki baseball hat on and was carrying a large, full olive green backpack.

UPDATE #4 New surveillance photo of the suspect wanted in the killing of Dr. Hausknecht. Suspect is now described as wearing a blue, short sleeved polo shirt, (not a gray warm-up suit), a khaki ball cap and khaki shorts. He has a large, fully-loaded, olive green backpack. pic.twitter.com/VRk66CFeXb — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 23, 2018

WATCH: Surveillance video of man accused of shooting Houston Methodist doctor to death.

